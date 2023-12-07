Complaint dropped against judge who authorized Marion police raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct announced on Wednesday that it dropped the complaint against the judge who authorized a search warrant that cleared the way for a police raid at the Marion County Record newspaper office, in Marion. Police also raided the homes of the newspaper’s owner and the city’s vice mayor.

The incident gained national and international news headlines and sparked a response from press freedom groups raising constitutional questions. Marion County Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar signed off on the search warrant on the morning of Aug. 11. Later that day, police obtained computers, cell phones and reporting materials from the newspaper office and the homes.

The issue centered around questions about a restaurant owner’s driving record and a past DUI conviction. The owner, Keri Newell claimed at an Aug. 7 meeting that the Marion County Record obtained her information illegally and shared that with the vice mayor. At that meeting, the council voted 4-1 to approve Newell’s liquor license for the restaurant, Kari’s Kitchen.

Days after the raid, Marion County’s attorney withdrew the search warrants due to insignificant evidence and the KBI began investigating the raids. The fallout included the eventual resignation of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody. Marion’s City Administrator also announced his resignation.

In a letter dated Dec. 6, the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct confirmed it dismissed the complaint against Viar at a Nov. 8 meeting. The letter, signed by Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct Vice Chair Brad Ambrosier, a judge for the state’s 26th district covering several counties in southwest Kansas, said, “The Commission decided the complaint did not contain facts establishing reasonable cause to support a violation of the judicial code regarding Judge Viar’s ruling on the search warrants. Therefore, the Commission dismissed the complaint.”

The letter said the commission found that issues in the complaint involved a judge’s discretion and, “found the facts and circumstances were not sufficient to conclude the issuance of the warrant crossed the line of incompetence.”

In the letter, Abrosier clarified, however, that the commission’s decision doesn’t mean it agrees with Viar’s action.

“This is not to say that the Commission agrees that the issuance of the search warrant in this instance was reasonable or legally appropriate,” the judge wrote.

