BXKC Present Representation Matters: Remy Wharry and RAW Acrylic paints

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Local artist Remy Wharry is a self-taught muralist, artist and entrepreneur. She is known across KC for her beautiful art that shares a celebration of Afro American culture, life and beauty. Recently she launched her own line of acrylic paints and shares how she intentionally selected colors that are inclusive across skins tones.

My KC LIVE film Critic Lonita Cook joins the show to share what she learned from the creative...
Lonita Cook Shares Her Thoughts
Jonathon McCoy with Market Advisory Group tackles some common concerns for retirees working...
Market Advisory Group
