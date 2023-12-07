BXKC Present Representation Matters: Remy Wharry and RAW Acrylic paints
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Local artist Remy Wharry is a self-taught muralist, artist and entrepreneur. She is known across KC for her beautiful art that shares a celebration of Afro American culture, life and beauty. Recently she launched her own line of acrylic paints and shares how she intentionally selected colors that are inclusive across skins tones.
