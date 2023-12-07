Brittany Mahomes said ‘terrifying’ experience prompted donation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Co-owner of the Kansas City Current is using what she called a “terrifying” experience in hopes of preventing other families from experiencing the same issue.

In August, Mahomes shared on Instagram that the family had a “scary and frantic” trip to the ER with Bronze after the toddler had an allergic reaction to peanuts. It happened when the little boy was 8 months old.

At the time Mahomes described the experience as “terrifying.”

Thursday, Mahomes and a company called OWYN announced they will match donations to FARE, or Food Allergy Research & Education. FARE is said to be the nation’s largest private funder of food allergy research.

“I am proud to partner with OWYN on this match donation to FARE. This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart given the support that the nonprofit provides to families like ours who have children with life-threatening food allergies,” Mahomes said.

The donation is part of FARE’s largest fundraising initiative of the year.

Mahomes and OWYN announced they will match donations up to $100,000 during the campaign.

OWYN says it is the first brand to be nationally recognized by FARE.

“We are committed to standing with roughly one-third of U.S. households dealing with a severe food allergy or sensitivity, and we’re calling on you to join us,” Mark Olivieri, CEO of OWYN, said. “This medical condition is an undeniable challenge within our food system, and we’re continuing our dedication to tackling it head on with our donation to FARE.”

Donations to the campaign can be made online at FoodAllergy.org/MahomesOWYN now until December 31st, 2023.

