Battle of the Brains Top 20 proposals announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local schools are receiving grant funding from Burns and McDonnell as part of the “Battle of the Brains” competition that could have their projects inside Union Station.

Maldon Ado is a 4th grade student that’s part of the KCKPS Quest proposal team. They were presented with quite a celebration Thursday morning during the school day with the “Battle Bus” showing up outside. Students inside Emerson Elementary came outside to cheer on the group being selected to the top 20 of the competition.

“I’m guessing a lot of us here love science and that money will be be put to good use,” he said.

Thousands of proposals were sent to Burns and McDonnell, 700 schools were then selected to look further into their concepts, and now -- only 20 remain.

“20 out of 700 that’s like not even top 3% which is pretty crazy. I can’t think of anytime in my life I’ve been top 3% of anything,” said Turner High School Physics and Chemistry Teacher Lydia Bender. “That’s already a large statistic I’m just trying to wrap my brain around.”

The groups are now in the running to be the next exhibit inside Science City at Union Station. Burns and McDonnell CEO Ray Kowalik said there is a large team that overlooks all proposals. They then cypher through looking at a variety of things like is it fun, can it be educational, is it showcasing STEM to all, things like that. They then narrow it down and down and down.

Turner High School students’ “Unveiling the Spectrum” looks at color and all the information color can give people across science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“What does color mean to physicists, chemists, and biologists and how does that change the way we view our world,” said Bender.

The KCKPS Quest’s “The Might of Flight” project centers around how important flying as a mode of transportation is.

“We added prospects like paper airplane testing to see how drag, lift, and velocity works,” said Ado.

Both are much more complex than just those two statements. The proposals have to feature diagrams, written descriptions, constructability statements, and more to ensure their studies are correct and justifiable to be inside Science City.

Burns and McDonnell have invested more than $8 million in grant programs supporting STEM education.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports STEM jobs are growing from 2019 to 2029 by 8%.

“If you look at the job creation in the United States, that it can be fun, that we solve the world’s problems. Everything you see around us is all from the stem fields,” said Kowalik.

20 Schools Selected:

STAR Gifted Program, Belton School District, “Food Undercover”

Blue Springs South High School, Blue Springs School District, “System of a Sound”

Cordill-Mason Elementary School, Blue Springs School District, “Watt’s Light? A Bright Idea!”

De Soto High School, USD 232, “The Green Zone”

Delta Woods Middle School, Blue Springs School District, “ElectroMAGNIFICENT!”

Delta Woods Middle School, Blue Springs School District, “Super Science!”

Hillcrest Elementary School, Lawrence Public Schools, “Celestial Stops!”

KCKPS Quest, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, “The Might of Flight”

Lawrence Free State High School, Lawrence Public Schools, “Nature’s Blueprint: A World of Animal Architects”

Lee’s Summit West High School, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, “AirFaire”

Lone Jack Elementary School, Lone Jack School District, “Mass Matters”

Olathe East High School, Olathe Public Schools, “Catch the Wave”

Oxford Middle School, Blue Valley Schools, “Busy Bugs”

Pioneer Ridge Middle School, Independence School District, “Infinite Abilities”

Pleasant Ridge High School, Easton School District, “Descending Discoveries”

Prairie Star Elementary School, Blue Valley Schools, “Plant Power”

Ridgeview Elementary School, Liberty Public Schools, “Artmazeum: A Colorful STEM Experience”

Sni-A-Bar Elementary School, Grain Valley Schools, “Disaster Strikes”

Timber Creek Elementary School, Blue Valley Schools, “The Spectacular Space Base”

Turner High School, Turner School District, “Unveiling the Spectrum”

