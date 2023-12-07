Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Alex Gordon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of...
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the New York Mets Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A future Royals Hall of Famer will be enshrined in another exclusive club.

Alex Gordon, who starred at Nebraska and won the Golden Spikes Award his senior year as baseball’s top amateur player, headlines the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Gordon, who played third base as a Husker, was a two-time first-team All-American, Baseball America Player of the Year and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

After making the move to left field in the Kansas City Royals organization, Gordon would finish his career with eight Gold Gloves and an American League All-Star three times (2013-2015).

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, douses teammate Alex Gordon, left, following a...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, douses teammate Alex Gordon, left, following a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, May 3, 2018. Gordon went 3-4 in the game. The Royals defeated the Tigers 10-6. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
ALSO READ: Kansas City Royals Rally and fan event returns in 2024

Gordon finished his Royals career sixth in franchise history for games played, hits and runs, as well as fifth in doubles, fourth in home runs and third in walks.

His 14-year career was highlighted by his 2015 World Series Game 1 home run to tie the score against the New York Mets in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Other College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees include:

  • Chris Bando, Arizona State University: 1975-78 (Catcher)
  • Pat Casey, George Fox College/Oregon State University: 1988-2018 (Coach)
  • Jack Coffey, Fordham University: 1906-09 (Shortstop); 1923-58 (Coach) - deceased
  • Ron Darling, Yale University: 1979-81 (Pitcher/Outfield)
  • Mike Fuentes, Florida State University: 1978-81 (Outfield)
  • Steve Kemp, University of Southern California: 1973-75 (Outfield)
  • Russell Martin, Southwestern University: 1982-85 (Pitcher) - deceased
  • Mike Metheny, Southeastern Oklahoma State University: 1981- 2017 (Coach)
  • Marty Miller, Norfolk State University: 1973-2005 (Coach)
  • C.J. Mitchell, College Umpire and Pioneer - deceased
  • Tony Thompson: 1978-2018 (Umpire)

The new Hall of Fame class will be honored at the Night of Champions on Feb. 15, 2024, at the Marriot Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas.

ALSO READ: Royals land No. 6 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
Grayson O'Connor
Police called several times in recent years to downtown apartment where 5-year-old fell
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Mizzou adds former Clemson defensive back from transfer portal
Blue Valley Southwest quarterback wins coveted Simone Award
FILE: Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of...
K-State’s Tomlin ‘no longer able to continue’ with program
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas...
Pacheco added to injury report, Bolton becomes full participant ahead of Bills matchup