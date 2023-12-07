12-year-old girl missing from KCMO
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 12-year-old girl is missing, and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help.
KCPD said 12-year-old Lily Gow was last seen Wednesday at approximately 3:25 p.m. near NE Normandy Lane and NE Carolane Street.
Gow was on foot and wearing a black hoodie, red pajama pants and brown shoes. Police said she’s 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.
Police said she’s in need of medical attention. If located, please contact 911 immediately.
