12-year-old girl missing from KCMO

A 12-year-old girl is missing in Kansas City, Mo.
A 12-year-old girl is missing in Kansas City, Mo.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 12-year-old girl is missing, and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

KCPD said 12-year-old Lily Gow was last seen Wednesday at approximately 3:25 p.m. near NE Normandy Lane and NE Carolane Street.

Gow was on foot and wearing a black hoodie, red pajama pants and brown shoes. Police said she’s 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.

Police said she’s in need of medical attention. If located, please contact 911 immediately.

