Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards

Latest News

Ohio man charged for transporting meth through KC aboard bus
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
Kansas City, KS police identify victim in hit-and-run crash
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
Raytown Middle School classes resume following alleged threat
The FBI is working with Lamar Advertising to publicize the search for 3 wanted fugitives...
FBI steps up search for 3 Missouri fugitives wanted on drug crimes