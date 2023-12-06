Raytown Middle School classes resume following alleged threat

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our first and most important priority. This letter is to inform you about an alleged threat reported at Raytown Middle School made by a student.

Administrators were made aware of the threat and acted swiftly in partnership with the Kansas City Police Department and RQS security to ensure the safety of all students and staff. All students and staff are safe. Classes will resume as usual for the day.

I am proud that we have an environment where students and parents report anything that might be suspicious. This helps us keep our school a safe environment to learn and work.

Please rest assured that we will continue to be vigilant in providing a safe environment for our students and staff.

I also want to thank our community for their proactive measures in assuring we have a safe school.