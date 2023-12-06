Raytown Middle School classes resume following alleged threat
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Families with students who attend Raytown Middle School were notified about a scare that took place Wednesday.
The school’s principal sent the following email to each family to tell them about an alleged threat that was reported at the school. The district said everyone is safe and classes resumed for the day.
One parent said she picked up her child from the school after he texted her. She said other parents were also arriving at the school when she pulled up, but Raytown Public Schools did not answer the question about how many students left school after the alleged threat.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.