Raymore trash talk: Proactive steps taken in effort to block proposed landfill

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri Representative takes steps to block a proposed landfill near Raymore. Again.

Missouri State Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) pre-filed a bill Monday that aims to modify permits related to solid waste disposal areas.

The bill is in addition to two others pre-filed last week in the Missouri Senate.

Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee’s Summit) and Sen. Mike Brattin (R-Harrisonville) each pre-filed a bill aiming to prevent the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from issuing a permit for a landfill in Kansas City that is also within a mile of another city. The exception is if the other city also agrees to the landfill.

State law currently says the cooperation between two cities only needs to happen if the proposed landfill is within one-half mile of another city limit.

The Missouri House passed a similar bill last session, but a filibuster prevented the Senate from voting on it.

Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, Jackson County, Cass County, and a long list of other school districts and organizations have spoken out against the landfill.

Information provided by the City of Raymore shows more than 4,100 people live within one-mile of the proposed landfill site between Peterson Road and Horridge Road, south of Highway 150. The city says more than 19,100 people live within two miles.

Raymore provided information that there are also three elementary schools that could be negatively impacted by the landfill.

Earlier this year, Kansas City Council members passed a moratorium, banning the issuing of any landfill permits through June 1, 2024.

