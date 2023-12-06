Proposed site of wastewater facility now undergoing environmental study

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The proposed site of the current Todd Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, which could be in both Kansas City and unincorporated Platte County, is still up in the air.

Now, discussions of where to move it include a southeast site, rather than just the northwest site previously named.

The city passed an ordinance Wednesday asking for an environmental assessment to be performed at the southeast location, which is 100% within Kansas City limits. The stipulation - the city could still choose the northwest site if the environmental assessment shows they can not build at the southeast location.

City officials said the environmental assessment could take a few months.

The Todd Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility opened in 1968 and officials claim it is past its due date and unable to meet new state requirements.

People who live near the proposed site are unhappy but feel better the city is at least considering the southeast location.

People living near the northwest site do not use the KCMO sewer and would not use the new plant. They cite several health concerns for both themselves and future generations.

Officials maintain the current facility is not a feasible option therefore a decision must be made.

