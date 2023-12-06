Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Proposed site of wastewater facility now undergoing environmental study

Proposed site of wastewater facility now undergoing environmental study
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The proposed site of the current Todd Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, which could be in both Kansas City and unincorporated Platte County, is still up in the air.

Now, discussions of where to move it include a southeast site, rather than just the northwest site previously named.

The city passed an ordinance Wednesday asking for an environmental assessment to be performed at the southeast location, which is 100% within Kansas City limits. The stipulation - the city could still choose the northwest site if the environmental assessment shows they can not build at the southeast location.

City officials said the environmental assessment could take a few months.

KC Water
KC Water(KCTV 5)

The Todd Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility opened in 1968 and officials claim it is past its due date and unable to meet new state requirements.

People who live near the proposed site are unhappy but feel better the city is at least considering the southeast location.

People living near the northwest site do not use the KCMO sewer and would not use the new plant. They cite several health concerns for both themselves and future generations.

Officials maintain the current facility is not a feasible option therefore a decision must be made.

READ MORE: Community pushes back on sewage plant proposal
Residents criticize plan for Platte County wastewater facility

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man

Latest News

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman throws against the Houston Astros during the...
Royals acquire pitcher Carlos Mateo from Astros for pitcher Dylan Coleman
Proposed site of wastewater facility now undergoing environmental study
Proposed site of wastewater facility now undergoing environmental study
Blue Valley Southwest quarterback Dylan Dunn won the Thomas A. Simone Award winner, given to...
Blue Valley Southwest quarterback wins coveted Simone Award
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a...
Kansas City teens join in the fight against fentanyl