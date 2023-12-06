Popular KC BBQ joint to re-open in 2024
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - While the original owners of one Kansas City barbeque joint are enjoying their retirement, their sons have been planning for a re-opening.
On Monday, Roscoe’s BBQ in Edwardsville announced its return.
“Sons Roscoe III and Nick have been working hard behind the scenes to bring back your favorite Kansas City BBQ,” a Facebook post from the restaurant read.
“Same great food, same great location, and same great family environment!”
The restaurant will re-open in January 2024, still located at 9711 Kaw Drive in Edwardsville.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.