Perry’s late step-back 3 gives K-State third straight OT win over Villanova

Kansas State players celebrate after their overtime victory in an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State players celebrate after their overtime victory in an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 72-71. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 26 points, Tylor Perry hit a step-back 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 3.9 seconds left and Kansas State beat Villanova 72-71 in overtime Tuesday night in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

Kansas State (7-2) has won four games in a row, the last three in OT.

Jordan Longino kicked it out to Eric Dixon for a wide-open 3-pointer to give Villanova a four-point lead with 1:20 to play. David N’Guessan made a layup on the other end 32 seconds later before Longino missed a contested pull-up jumper with 25 seconds remaining. Tylor Perry — who had been 1 of 9 from behind the arc to that point — hit a step-back 3 to make it 72-71.

Longino, who led Villanova with 16 points, tried to get to the basket but time expired before he got off a shot. TJ Bamba scored 15 points and Burton added 12 points and 11 rebounds — his second double-double this season. Dixon finished with 11 points and Hakim Hart 10.

Kaluma made 10 of 13 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists for Kansas State and Cam Carter scored 10 of his 16 in the second half. Perry had 10 points, on 4-of-12 shooting, with six assists for Kansas State.

Burton hit two free throws early in overtime to make it 65-63 and give Villanova (6-4) its first lead since midway through the first half.

Jerome Tang is 9-0 in overtime games as Kansas State’s head coach.

Villanova’s Justin Moore left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury and did not return. The 6-foot-5 guard went into the game second on the team in scoring (14.4 per game) and first in total assists (22) this season.

It was just the second all-time meeting between the schools, the last coming in 1940.

Villanova returns home for a matchup against UCLA on Saturday. Kansas State hits the road to take on LSU on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

