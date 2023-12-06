Aging & Style
Pacheco added to injury report, Bolton becomes full participant ahead of Bills matchup

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Star second-year running back Isiah Pacheco was added to the Kansas City Chiefs injury report Wednesday, ahead of a Week 14 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Pacheco was listed as a non-participant in the first injury report of the week as he deals with a shoulder injury. He’s currently fifth in the NFL in rushing yards.

Along with Pacheco, safety Bryan Cook (ankle), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) each did not participate Wednesday. All three left Sunday’s 27-19 loss to the Packers at various points due to injury.

READ MORE: Chiefs missing several starters to injury as they begin preparing for visit from Bills

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who missed the Chiefs’ last two games due to a groin issue, was a limited participant.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, who fractured his wrist during Kansas City’s Oct. 22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday.

“I’m excited to have my linebacker back,” said defensive lineman Chris Jones. “That’s my linebacker. I’m so excited to have him back. I know he makes a huge difference for this defense in his leadership, his play-calling and his adjustments.

“He does a tremendous job for us as a leader.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed as a full participant, but was on the injury report with a pectoral injury.

