Olathe Police ask public for help locating missing 13-year-old

Olathe Police say 13-year-old Autumn Fraser is missing.
Olathe Police say 13-year-old Autumn Fraser is missing.(Olathe Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

OPD said Autumn Fraser is 5-foot-4, 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen on foot in the 1600 block of East Elm Terrace on Dec. 5, at approximately 7 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, green sweater with cream-colored flowers, light-colored blue jeans, black and white Converse-style shoes and prescription glasses.

Police said she’s considered endangered due to her age.

Anyone with information that can help in a search is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

