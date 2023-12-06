Ohio man charged for transporting meth through KC aboard bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Akron, Ohio, man was charged in federal court Wednesday with transporting more than 27 kilograms of methamphetamine through Kansas City, aboard a bus.

Rogeric Romone Clark, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint with one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Clark was on board a bus that started in Los Angeles when officers used a police drug-sniffing dog which was alerted to a suitcase that later was identified as Clark’s. After he confirmed the suitcase was his and gave officers consent to open it, he fled on foot as the detective began opening it.

Clark fell during the chase and was taken into custody.

Court documents said officers searched both suitcases and found 30 one-pound bundles in each suitcase that contained 27.2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Clark allegedly told investigators he was supposed to receive $10,000 to take the drugs to Akron, Ohio.

