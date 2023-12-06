Aging & Style
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall

Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City, Mo., next year.(Page Communications)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are putting the final touches on a new Northland entertainment and shopping area that is expected to open sometime next year.

Metro North Crossing is located near Highway 169 near Northwest Barry Road. It sits on the site of the former Metro North Mall, which closed in 2014.

Metro North Crossing announced it will have a new-to-the-metro option when it opens in 2024. KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open it’s first Kansas City-area restaurant in the development.

The restaurant is an all-you-can-eat option. It’s owners say it merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors.

Hullhouse Coffee opened its first brick and mortar store in Woodstone, an apartment and mixed-use area within Metro North Crossing.

Third Street Social will also open another metro location inside the retail area. it is expected to open as early as next month.

Dutch Bros. Coffee also opened in the area along Barry Road. The company is expanding to the Midwest with a number of locations in the Kansas City area.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, Whataburger, and T-Shotz already opened on the site.

