Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

McCullar’s career-high helps No. 2 Kansas slog its way to 88-69 victory over Kansas City

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots between Kansas City guard Anderson Kopp (11) and...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots between Kansas City guard Anderson Kopp (11) and guard Jamar Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. had a career-high 25 points, KJ Adams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and second-ranked Kansas struggled to hold off scrappy Kansas City in a 88-69 victory Tuesday night.

Hunter Dickinson added 14 and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks (8-1), who appeared to be caught looking ahead — or behind — in a pitfall-type game between their win over No. 5 UConn last week and their game against bitter rival Missouri on Saturday.

Cameron Faas and Khristion Courseault scored 18 points apiece to lead the Roos (6-3), who trailed by eight with 3 1/2 minutes left before the Jayhawks scored 10 straight points to put the game away.

READ MORE: Kansas to retire Thomas Robinson’s jersey

The Jayhawks initially looked as if they carried the momentum from their win over the Huskies into Tuesday night. They opened on a 14-4 run, followed with a 15-3 charge fueled by easy transition buckets, and they eventually built a 31-11 lead.

Undaunted, the Roos responded by outscoring their mighty neighbor to the west 19-14 heading into the break, then kept coming in the second half. And the most fight Kansas showed for long stretches came from Dickinson, their 7-foot-2 standout, when he had enough of Allen David Mukeba leaning on him and gave the Roos’ forward a two-handed shove to the floor.

The Jayhawks pushed the lead to 75-57 with just under five minutes left, but the Roos scored 10 unanswered points on just three trips down the floor, forcing Kansas coach Bill Self to call two timeouts in rapid succession.

Kansas scored 10 consecutive points out of the last timeout to lock up the win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas City is still winless in nine tries against the Jayhawks but should be emboldened by playing one of the nation’s top teams tight most of the game. And that could bode well when Summit League play begins.

Kansas has shown a troubling propensity for playing down to the opposition this season. The Jayhawks similarly struggled to a 71-63 win over Eastern Illinois last week.

UP NEXT

Kansas City plays Lindenwood, which moved up to Division I last year, on Saturday.

Kansas welcomes the Tigers back to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards
FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports...
Country Stampede finds new location, sets date for 2024

Latest News

FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with...
Kansas to retire Thomas Robinson’s jersey
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
Arizona guard KJ Lewis dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Jayhawks jump up in AP poll as Arizona takes over No. 1 spot
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of...
KU will head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona