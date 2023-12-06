Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lenexa Police: 15-year-old charged with aggravated robbery

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A teenager in Lenexa is in custody following an armed robbery over the weekend.

Police said a 15-year-old male was taken into custody around midnight Monday, Dec. 4, in connection to an armed robbery in the 9600 block of Monrovia.

The armed robbery happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. A victim told Lenexa Police officers she was preparing to unload items from her car after shopping when a masked individual approached her, pointing a handgun at her.

The masked individual demanded the victim’s phone and went through her pockets. He fled the scene, but officers developed a potential suspect over the next several hours.

LPD said the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged the 15-year-old with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm. Officers recovered the victim’s stolen property when they arrested the teenager.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards
FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports...
Country Stampede finds new location, sets date for 2024

Latest News

KCK mayor Tyrone Garner gave a state of the county address on Tuesday.
KCK mayor says Wyandotte “not at its best” in state of the county address
KCK mayor says Wyandotte "not at its best" in state of the city address
Victoria Shaw is a mother of two. After hearing how 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor died, she felt...
Kansas City mom sets up toy drive benefitting foster kids in honor of Grayson O’Connor
Kansas City mom sets up toy drive benefitting foster kids in honor of Grayson O'Connor