Lenexa Police: 15-year-old charged with aggravated robbery

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A teenager in Lenexa is in custody following an armed robbery over the weekend.

Police said a 15-year-old male was taken into custody around midnight Monday, Dec. 4, in connection to an armed robbery in the 9600 block of Monrovia.

The armed robbery happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. A victim told Lenexa Police officers she was preparing to unload items from her car after shopping when a masked individual approached her, pointing a handgun at her.

The masked individual demanded the victim’s phone and went through her pockets. He fled the scene, but officers developed a potential suspect over the next several hours.

LPD said the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged the 15-year-old with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm. Officers recovered the victim’s stolen property when they arrested the teenager.

