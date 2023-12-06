Lenexa community walks to support 9-year-old injured in car crash

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - People gathered in Lenexa on Tuesday for a walk to honor a 9-year-old boy hit in a car crash. The walk took place at Sar Ko Par Trails park.

Loved ones of Nolan Davidson describe him as a good-hearted kid and gifted athlete. They’re hoping for a miracle in his recovery.

“It’s been tough to not only see and walk alongside not only some of your congregants but just some very dear friends as they grieve and as they ask questions of why,” said Foundry church pastor Greg Moore.

Moore says the Davidson family has been faithful members of the church for nearly a decade.

“He is the first one that’s running across the court or the soccer field to encourage, to give a pat on the back and say ‘hey man you’re doing great.’ You’ve got this next one and he’s just a gift to everyone that he comes in contact with,” he said.

Matthew Jacobo is facing multiple charges in connection with the crash including DUI battery aggravated battery. He made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Since the crash, the community has stepped up and come together to support Nolan and his family. There’s a sign outside of his elementary school that reads #NolanStrong. The school also created what’s called a ‘Nolan Tree,’ a tree decorated with uplifting messages and affirmations as a symbol of hope.

It’s been a difficult week for loved ones of Nolan Davidson as they anxiously wait for good news.

“Nolan is everything that is good in the world. Nolan is kind. He is a natural born leader,” said Moore.

According to a recent update from Davidson’s family, Nolan is undergoing a series of tests to determine his blood flow and reflexes. These tests will determine if he has potential to recover. Monday, a body scan showed minor bruising to his lungs and liver.

Now the greater community is coming together to walk with hope that he will regain his strength and return home.

“My hope and my prayer in all of this, no matter what happens is that people would just see the light and the gift in the young people that God has put in our lives and that they can see the example of a young man who is passionate about showing people around him the love of Jesus that he’s experienced in his own life.

More than $100,000 has been raised toward his medical expenses.

