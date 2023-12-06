Aging & Style
KCK mayor says Wyandotte “not at its best” in state of the county address

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Tyrone Garner gave his first Unified Government of Wyandotte County Address and summed it up simply saying, Wyandotte is “not at its best.”

This comes after the combined liability debt has reached more than $1.1 billion.

The mayor did a good job at putting that in perspective.

“Forty-four percent of the overall UG budget is allocated to pay down accumulated debt,” Garner said. “Conservative estimates from our public works department indicate that Wyandotte County may need another billion dollars worth of infrastructure investments in the years to come.”

The issuance of bonds from years past has come back to haunt Wyandotte, and unfortunately those big projects haven’t produced the desired income to offset the current debt.

Wyandotte has some of the highest wages in the state of Kansas, the county ranks in the top three. However, most of the workers in Kansas, according to Garner, 71% live outside of Wyandotte.

County Administrator David Johnston spoke after Garner at the Government address. He agrees spending has to be controlled, especially before 2026, otherwise the county could have to file for bankruptcy.

“That’s opening our door to receivership, and because we recognize that this year, we know it’s not going to happen,” Johnston said. At least I’ll be damned if it’s going to happen as I sit in the county administrator’s chair.”

