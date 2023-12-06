Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC family giving gifts away to turn tragedy into triumph

By Grace Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One local family is giving gifts as a way to turn tragedy into triumph. They plan to spread Christmas joy through the streets of Kansas City after losing nearly everything in a car crash.

Two years ago, two days after Thanksgiving, Chastity Cooper got in a horrible car crash.

“It was a traumatic experience; I was lucky to be alive for sure,” Cooper said. “I broke my neck in three spots, and my head was split open.”

Cooper spent two weeks recovering in the hospital. Doctors said she was lucky to be alive. But as a single mom of three heading into the holiday season, she was drowning.

“The accident definitely took a huge toll; it turned my life upside down, my kids, definitely financially and emotionally, everything,” Cooper said.

But that’s when people left and right came together for the family to help save their Christmas.

“Very blessed to have a lot of people jump in; there were friends, family, complete strangers, people I didn’t know off the street jumping in, providing my kids with a Christmas,” Cooper said.

A Christmas Cooper and her children are now paying forward.

“We’re going to go give some essentials and goody bags to the less fortunate,” said Cooper’s daughter Isabella Hanover.

Hanover said she wants everyone to feel the joy of Christmas and hopes their goody bags will do just that.

“I really like the idea of making them look pretty and just thinking of their faces whenever we give it to them,” Hanover said.

The goody bags will be filled with all the essentials: warm clothes, toothbrushes, and food. Spreading that Christmas cheer the way they received it from others two years ago.

“You never know what people go through, the traumas that people face, the accidents or the situations that put them in these positions, and I think it’s good for the kids to be able to see that firsthand and give back like others gave to us,” Cooper said.

On Christmas Eve, the family will drive around downtown, giving out the goody bags.

There is a GoFundMe setup if you’d like to contribute to this very generous Christmas gesture.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards

Latest News

KC family giving gifts away to turn tragedy into triumph
Olathe Police say 13-year-old Autumn Fraser is missing.
Olathe Police ask public for help locating missing 13-year-old
Police Lights Generic
Lenexa Police: 15-year-old charged with aggravated robbery
KCK mayor Tyrone Garner gave a state of the county address on Tuesday.
KCK mayor says Wyandotte “not at its best” in state of the county address