Kansas City Zoo ‘GloWild’ ticket includes aquarium certain dates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Visitors to the Kansas City Zoo will be able to dive into even more fun during certain times in December.

The zoo announced that Sobela Ocean Aquarium will stay open late two evenings in December. The additional time will allow people attending GloWild to step inside the new attraction.

Event organizers said the aquarium will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 17. The zoo said the GloWild lantern festival will be open until 10 p.m. those evenings.

One thing visitors need to know is that the animals on display inside the aquarium will be limited. The touch pools will not be open during the evening hours and the sea otters have access to their behind-the-scenes habitat and may not be available.

GloWild will be at the zoo through Dec. 30. Tickets for the special event start at $18 and can be purchased online at KansasCityZoo.org.

