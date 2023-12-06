Kansas City mom sets up toy drive benefitting foster kids in honor of Grayson O’Connor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been more than a week since 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor was found dead in an alleyway in downtown Kansas City. Police called his death “suspicious.” Now, a Kansas City mom is organizing a toy drive in Grayson’s honor.

The main reason for this toy drive is to make sure Grayson O’Connor is never forgotten. Just like the memorial put up in the alleyway where his body was found. It’s grown a lot in the past week for that same reason. Now a woman wants to use that same generosity to gather toys for other children.

Victoria Shaw is a mother herself with two young kids. After hearing how 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor died, she felt more things had to be done to honor his life.

“The toys are going to bring a better outcome for the kids in the building or kids outside,” Shaw expressed. “It’s just going to be a better outcome because I want someone to smile. It’s going to have Grayson up there smiling too.”

Over the weekend, Victoria went online and started Grayson’s Tox Box. Asking people to donate toys or money she plans to send to FosterAdoptConnect and a few other charities. All in Grayson’s name.

“I was told he was a happy person and loved dinosaurs, firetrucks, toys, and being around anybody with toys,” Shaw continued. “So, I believe the toys will be a memorial of him, and everybody who gets a toy, it will be in memory of him.”

After the toys are gathered, they’ll be brought to a facility like this one with FosterAdoptConnect. Where they’ll be packaged and sent out to the more than 1500 families they serve. So, kids in foster care have something to look forward to this Christmas.

“They may not have ever had Christmas gifts around the holidays, so this is our opportunity to support those families financially,” Kelly Cain with FosterAdoptConnect said. “Because it is very burdensome around the holidays to have those extra kids in their homes.”

”I want it to be out before Christmas, everybody deserves toys for Christmas,” Shaw added. “Including everybody in foster homes, and shelters, including Grayson up there. So hey, help me get it out there. Let’s donate.”

To donate toys to the Grayson’s Toy Box cause, you can contact Victoria Shaw on Facebook or Instagram at @lightbrightqueenred. Grayson’s Toy Box is also on CashApp by the username @GraysonToyBox if you want to donate money instead.

KCTV reached out to KCPD for updates on the investigation into Grayson’s death. KCPD said it does not have any additional information to add to the ongoing investigation.

