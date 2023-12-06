Aging & Style
Kansas City, KS police identify victim in hit-and-run crash

FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police released the identity of a woman hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

Heather Lorenz, 42, and a man were walking eastbound on Leavenworth Road shortly before 7 p.m. Police said a driver of a car hit Lorenz and killed her.

Officers said the driver left the crash scene, but later turned himself into police. Investigators have not released his name.

The deadly collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened leading up to the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

