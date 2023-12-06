Aging & Style
Independence extends litter pickup program that fights homelessness

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A program to help people experiencing homelessness in Independence will expand following a successful trial.

The program is called Independence T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R., or Together Opportunities Grow Everyone To Help Empower Resiliency. It was originally funded through September 2023.

The program assists residents who are experiencing unstable housing and community beautification. Individuals in the program are paid to pick up litter along highways and streets throughout the city.

City leaders and the Community Services League announced Wednesday that funding will allow the program to operate through the winter and through September 2024.

“We’ve grown to be like a family. It’s been amazing to put smiles on people’s faces – people try to stop in the middle of traffic to tell us how they appreciate us,” Marquita James, an Independence T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R. crewmember, said.

Since the program began, the city said crews have removed more than 250,000 pounds of trash from Independence roadways, sidewalks, curbs, fence lines, vacant lots, medians, parks and other green spaces.

