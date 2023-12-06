Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage accident. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A high school baseball player in Georgia is considered brain dead after a tragic batting cage accident last month.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the Gainesville High School baseball team, was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat on Nov. 20 at the school’s batting cages.

According to the Gainesville City School System, the high school senior has been in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center since the incident.

On Wednesday, doctors and family updated Medina’s condition saying that he has been declared brain dead and that his organs will be donated.

Officials with Gainesville schools said he will not be forgotten.

“The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family,” Gainesville school officials shared.

There will also be an honor walk and celebration of Medina’s life for the public to attend at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards

Latest News

NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
Federal prosecutors released a picture of meth they allegedly found hidden in a suitcase at a...
Charges filed after suitcase filled with drugs found at Kansas City bus station
Ohio man charged for transporting meth through KC aboard bus