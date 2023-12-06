Future of Chiefs-Royals remain unclear, unions demand action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local union leaders are calling out the Jackson County Legislature. In a demanding letter to legislators and County Executive Frank White Jr., The Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council says the conversations around the future of the Royals and Chiefs has become “intolerable.”

The union says, “Let us be clear if the Royals and Chiefs bolt outside of the Kansas City-metro, tens of thousands of hours of union labor will be put in jeopardy, further gutting the American labor movement.”

The letter comes as the three-eighths cent tax, approved in 2006, will come to an end in 2031. The deadline to get the matter on the April 2024 ballot is January 23.

“We’re going to miss that deadline,” Business manager Ralph Oropeza says. “From what we’re understanding, the Chiefs have said they will move on after the term if the current agreement is over. They would start looking for another place to live.”

So far, neither team has committed to future plans for their home stadiums.

Oropeza says thousands of union jobs are on the line.

“You’re looking over 20,000 people in the Kansas City-metro area that work for these trade unions that would be directly impacted if the stadium we’re to move somewhere else.”

Both facilities are union-built, union-ran, union-cleaned, and union-maintained. The union wants to keep it that way.

“Any failure to work in a unified manner… To retain these teams will be seen and messaged very clearly to our members as a deliberate move against organized labor and a sign of dysfunction.”

Oropeza says a few legislators contacted him to after receiving the letter, some had positive responses and one was negative.

KCTV reached out to County Executive Frank White Jr. for comment but did not hear back.

Manny Abarca IV, a Jackson County legislator will host a community town hall to discuss what lies ahead for both teams. The meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse Kansas City.

Click here to RSVP for the public event.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.