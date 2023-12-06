Former K-State star QB, offensive coordinator leaves for same role at Texas A&M, per report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Collin Klein is leaving his alma mater and headed to the Southeastern Conference.

CBS Sports reported Wednesday morning that the Kansas State offensive coordinator will join Mike Elko’s staff at Texas A&M. Elko was hired by the Aggies last week, replacing Jimbo Fisher.

Klein had been the OC in Manhattan, Kansas, for two years, helping a Will Howard-led offense to a Big 12 Championship in 2022.

Klein was a Heisman Trophy finalist for the Wildcats in 2012 and had coached at K-State for seven years.

Howard announced he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer following four seasons with the Wildcats.

