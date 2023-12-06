FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching

We have now issued a First Warn for Saturday with a bigger storm system impacting the viewing area. This could bring a chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas and Missouri. For now, enjoy the warmer weather before then. Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through midweek with highs back in the 50s on Wednesday and temperatures topping out near 60 by Thursday. It will get a bit breezy though as winds come in from the south and southwest increasing between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could get as high as 35 mph at times Thursday afternoon.

Friday will feature more clouds and a chance of rain, but we should still see temperatures in the 50s. Then rain will continue to fill in across the area Friday night into Saturday as temperatures begin their descent. We are looking at midnight high temperatures for Saturday before cooler air comes spilling in. Temperatures may start near 50 before gradually falling into the 30s by the afternoon as rain transitions or mixes with snow. Right now it’s still too early to get into totals from rain or snow, but as we get closer to the weekend we will be able to be more specific.

