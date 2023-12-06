FORECAST: First Warn in effect Friday night and Saturday

Breezy southwest winds will increase tonight into Thursday which will allow for our warming trend to continue. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Friday will still be above normal with temperatures before rain returns. The timing of our next system has shifted a little, which is the reason we have now issued the First Warn for Friday afternoon and evening as scattered showers move into the area.

As temperatures cooldown overnight into early Saturday there’s a small chance we could have a few snowflakes mix in with rain, but accumulation from any frozen precipitation is still not expected at this time. Temperatures may hold in the 40s by midnight on Saturday, but then fall throughout the day. Sunday is looking partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees.

