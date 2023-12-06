FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures mild Wednesday and tomorrow with winds ramping up overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place from 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday. A stout cold front will be sweeping through bringing showers, a chance for a few rumbles, a wintry mix, and maybe some snowflakes. Saturday will start rainy with some wintry mix possible in the afternoon which is the best time for the area to see accumulation. Unfortunately, accumulation looks little to none. Temperatures will also be falling through Saturday. Friday night doesn’t look great for outdoor events with the rain moving through. We will get most accumulation in the form of rain from this system. The First Warn 5 Weather team will be monitoring this closely. Before the weekend, we will see warming temperatures today and tomorrow with breezy to windy conditions. The winds will begin to ramp up overnight with sustained winds Thursday from 15-25 mph. Behind the front, temperatures stay steady in the low 40s for Sunday.

