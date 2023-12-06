Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Firefighters help decorate man’s home for Christmas as he battles cancer

Firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't this year. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for a Dallas couple going through a difficult time.

They didn’t think it would happen this year, but community firefighters came together for a Christmas surprise for them.

It’s not Christmas at Tom and Janie Loveless’ home without their display that’s survived 40 years.

And the firefighters of Dallas Fire and Rescue’s Station 11 helped the couple keep their tradition going.

Tom Loveless is fighting lung cancer and had surgery one month ago, so Christmas decorations have been placed on hold.

Until firefighters joined forces to help.

The crew moved in when the couple was at a recent doctor’s appointment.

The Loveless’ returned to their house getting decked out for the holidays.

“You guys are too nice. My goodness,” Tom Loveless said.

Janie Loveless added, “We say our prayers at dinner time, and I just start crying. We’re just really blessed.”

The couple said this was more than they ever expected.

“I got my Christmas back. It’s wonderful,” Tom Loveless said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards
FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports...
Country Stampede finds new location, sets date for 2024

Latest News

The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
New details emerge about suspect in Virginia house explosion
KCK mayor Tyrone Garner gave a state of the county address on Tuesday.
KCK mayor says Wyandotte “not at its best” in state of the county address
KCK mayor says Wyandotte "not at its best" in state of the city address
FILE - Denny Laine performs, Thursday Jan, 17, 2019, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles,...
Denny Laine, founding member of the Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings, dead at 79