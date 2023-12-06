Aging & Style
FBI steps up search for 3 Missouri fugitives wanted on drug crimes

The FBI is working with Lamar Advertising to publicize the search for 3 wanted fugitives...
The FBI is working with Lamar Advertising to publicize the search for 3 wanted fugitives charged with drug-related crimes.(FBI)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI goes big as it searches for three fugitives.

Zamewick D. McCray, also known as “Buck”; Devion Miles, also known as “Rooster” and Jermon D. McCray, also known as “Crowe.”

McCray is described as a black male, 31 years old, approximately 5′7″ and 130 pounds.

The FBI released a picture of Zamewick D. McCray aka “Buck,” wanted for drug crimes.
The FBI released a picture of Zamewick D. McCray aka "Buck," wanted for drug crimes.(Heidi Schmidt | FBI)

Devion Miles, 28, is described as a black man. The FBI says he stands about 5′7″ and weighs 130 pounds.

FBI released a picture of Devion M. Miles aka “Rooster, Ru, Ruben, GuRu,” who is wanted on...
FBI released a picture of Devion M. Miles aka "Rooster, Ru, Ruben, GuRu," who is wanted on drug crimes.(Heidi Schmidt | FBI)

The FBI says 29-year-old Jermon McCray is a black man who is about 5′7″ and weighs 130 pounds.

The FBI released a picture of Jermon D. McCray aka “Crowe,” who is wanted on drug-related crimes.
The FBI released a picture of Jermon D. McCray aka "Crowe," who is wanted on drug-related crimes.(Heidi Schmidt | FBI)

Digital billboards across Kansas City will show the men’s pictures and ask people with information on their whereabouts to call the FBI.

The three men are wanted on charges related to fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution. The three men were indicted on federal crimes Sept. 6, along with a dozen other defendants. The men were also charged with fentanyl distribution, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the men were last known to be in Kansas City, Mo., but also have strong ties to the Chicago area.

Investigators warn the three fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the three fugitives is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

