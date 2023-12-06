Aging & Style
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced that Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team.

“We have heard the concerns and the questions from K-State fans and friends around Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s indefinite suspension from the men’s basketball team. Situations like these are difficult. We know you want answers, but federal privacy laws largely prohibit the University and K-State Athletics from publicly discussing specific information around circumstances like this. Those laws are in place to protect our student-athletes, and more specifically in this instance, to protect Nae’Qwan as he is working through a process designed to support him and lift him out of a difficult time. Allowing for that space and time is critical, but in today’s digital age, that unfortunately can lead to the spread of rumors and misinformation — and in this case, much of the information on social media is incorrect.

I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae’Qwan’s suspension with Coach Tang’s involvement. While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team. This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.

We appreciate your passion for our men’s basketball team and for Nae’Qwan. Please know that together, we stand united to do what is best for this young man’s personal development and growth — and to do what is best to uphold the values of our teams and our university at large.”

This will be the only comment that will be issued from Kansas State University and K-State Athletics.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, fans were questioning, why Tomlin was unable to play. Kansas State University confirms President Richard Linton is involved in deciding whether to lift the suspension of men’s basketball player Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Fans took to the campus Wednesday urging Linton to let Tomlin back on the team.

Tomlin was arrested Oct. 29 for disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting. Riley Co. Police say the arrest stemmed from a fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar in Manhattan.

Manhattan Municipal Court records showed Tomlin applied for a diversion in mid-November. The Court approved the agreement, and the case will be dismissed if Tomlin fulfils requirements of the agreement.

13 Sports asked Kansas State’s Division of Communications and Marketing what Linton’s role is during this investigation.

“There is a serious misconduct university policy in place in compliance with NCAA requirements,” a spokesperson told 13 Sports. “Under this policy, the president reviews and approves the findings and recommendations.”

Following the arrest, KSU Coach Jerome Tang issued a statement, saying Tomlin was suspended indefinitely for “not living up to the expectations we require of our players.”

Following the diversion agreement, Tomlin returned to the bench. He was on the bench during the Villanova game Tuesday night.

KSU Coach Jerome Tang told reporters Dec. 4 that nothing has changed and they’re treating Tomlin’s situation like a season-ending injury.

Toby Hammes, a news and sports reporter for K-State Collegian published several videos Wednesday of students on campus and outside Linton’s house voicing their displeasure of the situation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

