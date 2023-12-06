Drinkwitz named SEC Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was named the SEC’s Coach of the Year in a vote from his peers.

Drinkwitz led the Tigers to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl against No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Tigers finished the regular season as the 9th-ranked team in the nation per the College Football Playoff rankings.

Prior to the 2023 season, Drinkwitz hadn’t finished above .500 during his first three seasons at Mizzou. He went 12-1 in 2019 at Appalachian State before taking the Missouri job.

Along with Drinkwitz’s SEC Coach of the Year award, quarterback Brady Cook was named the conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and five Tigers were named to the All-SEC First Team. According to the SEC, Cook is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member.

Running back Cody Schrader, wide receiver Luther Burden and offensive tackle Javon Foster were all members of a top-30 Mizzou scoring offense and each were named to the All-SEC First Team. So, too, was defensive lineman Darius Robinson and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine.

Schrader was named the Burlsworth Trophy winner and is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

