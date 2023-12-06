Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Drinkwitz named SEC Coach of the Year

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates the team's win over Kentucky in an NCAA college...
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates the team's win over Kentucky in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was named the SEC’s Coach of the Year in a vote from his peers.

Drinkwitz led the Tigers to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl against No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Tigers finished the regular season as the 9th-ranked team in the nation per the College Football Playoff rankings.

Prior to the 2023 season, Drinkwitz hadn’t finished above .500 during his first three seasons at Mizzou. He went 12-1 in 2019 at Appalachian State before taking the Missouri job.

Along with Drinkwitz’s SEC Coach of the Year award, quarterback Brady Cook was named the conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and five Tigers were named to the All-SEC First Team. According to the SEC, Cook is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member.

READ MORE: Alabama coach Nick Saban visits Liberty North for recruiting visit

Running back Cody Schrader, wide receiver Luther Burden and offensive tackle Javon Foster were all members of a top-30 Mizzou scoring offense and each were named to the All-SEC First Team. So, too, was defensive lineman Darius Robinson and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine.

Schrader was named the Burlsworth Trophy winner and is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards

Latest News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Alabama coach Nick Saban visits Liberty North for recruiting visit
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
Missouri running back Cody Schrader exults in front of the crowd after they defeated South...
Schrader wins Burlsworth Trophy as nation’s top walk-on
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, left, and running back Cody Schrader celebrate a...
AP names Drinkwitz SEC Coach of the Year; five Tigers named to First Team