Date, time for public service honoring former mayor Dick Berkley announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date and time for a celebration of life honoring former Kansas City mayor Richard “Dick” Berkley, has been set.

The City announced Tuesday that the public is invited to attend a service at Unity Temple on the Country Club Plaza. The service will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Seating is limited to the first 1,200 people. Those who can’t attend will be able to watch a recorded version of the service later.

Berkley will be laid to rest at Berkley Riverfront Park on a future date.

He died on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the age of 92. Berkley was the longest-serving mayor in Kansas City.

Thursday’s public service will include speeches from members of Berkley’s family, city leaders, former colleagues and friends.

