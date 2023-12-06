Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs missing several starters to injury as they begin preparing for visit from Bills

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) is carted off the field after being injured against...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) is carted off the field after being injured against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting injured linebacker Nick Bolton back just in time after they lost his replacement, Drue Tranquill, and several other key players to injuries during last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tranquill was still in the concussion protocol on Wednesday, when the Chiefs resumed preparation for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

But coach Andy Reid said that Bolton would continue to practice after they opened the 21-day window in which they must decide whether to activate him or put him on season-ending injured reserve.

Bolton has been out since having surgery for a dislocated wrist sustained during a Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Nick is a great player, a significant impact player,” Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna said. “Just having his presence back there is going to be huge for us.”

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The Chiefs also lost starting safety Bryan Cook to what appeared to be a significant ankle injury in Green Bay, though most of the tests on it have revealed encouraging results. Reid called it “a sprain” and said that he was still being evaluated.

Mike Edwards and rookie Chamarri Conner are likely to replace Cook in the lineup.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Chiefs are preparing to play without left tackle Donovan Smith because of a neck stinger, and they are unsure whether running back Isiah Pacheco will be available because of a bruised shoulder.

Pacheco ran 18 times for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. If he is unable to play against the Bills, the Chiefs would lean on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and potentially Jerick McKinnon, who returned to practice Wednesday after a groin injury.

Wanya Morris, a third-round pick in April’s draft, played well in Smith’s place against the Packers. He had been earning a few spot reps even before the injury, and that left him prepared to take over when Smith had to leave the game.

“Your preparation should never change,” Morris said Wednesday. “I just have to make sure I’m focused on the details.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly has faith in his backup blindside protector.

“He’s played well. If you watch the tape, he’s done a great job in the run game and the pass game,” Mahomes said, “and I think now it’s about getting him prepared for a great defensive line. As far as playing the position, he’s done a good job.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards

Latest News

Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
CBS Sports and Nickelodeon announce the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will play in...
Chiefs, Raiders joined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Christmas Day Game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks to the locker room before an NFL football...
Chiefs rue more penalties, miscues and questionable officiating in loss to Packers