Charges filed after suitcase filled with drugs found at Kansas City bus station

Federal prosecutors released a picture of meth they allegedly found hidden in a suitcase at a...
Federal prosecutors released a picture of meth they allegedly found hidden in a suitcase at a Kansas City bus station on Dec. 5, 2023.(US Department of Justice)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Ohio man is accused of traveling on a bus through Kansas City with methamphetamine in his possession.

Federal prosecutors charged 39-year-old Rogeric Romone Clark with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to the affidavit, members of a narcotics task force were at a Kansas City bus station when Clark arrived on a bus from Los Angeles. A drug-sniffing dog working with the officers alerted them to Clark’s suitcase.

Detectives opened the suitcase and Clark tried to run away. He fell during the foot chase and officers arrested him.

Officers searched both of Clark’s suitcases. Court documents show they found 30 one-pound bundles of meth hidden in each suitcase.

Clark told investigators he was supposed to receive $10,000 to transport the illegal drugs to Akron, Ohio, the affidavit showed.

Clark is in federal custody until a detention hearing takes place. Prosecutors said the hearing has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

