Blue Valley Southwest quarterback wins coveted Simone Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) — Blue Valley Southwest quarterback Dylan Dunn is this year’s Thomas A. Simone Award winner, given annually to the top high school football player in the Kansas City area.

It’s a yearly tradition for the award-winner’s school to host a ceremony — though Dunn wasn’t aware he’d be the center of it until minutes before it started, when head coach Anthony Orrick surprised him.

“We were driving over to Grain Valley, he turned around and he said he had to get some film or something,” Dunn said. “I see everybody walking into the school and I’m like, ‘What is this?’”

Hundreds of Dunn’s fellow students, his family, Chiefs ambassadors, and fellow star prep athletes being recognized in their respective position groups were among Tuesday’s packed crowd in the Timberwolves’ gym.

“It’s a great honor being here with all these great football players,” Dunn said. “To win the Simone is really a great honor.”

Dunn finished his senior season with 3,777 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the Timberwolves to a 10-2 record and trip to the 5A State semis, where they fell just shy to eventual champion Mill Valley, 48-47.

“It was a special season to go through the EKL, win the EKL, and win Sectionals, it was a great feeling,” Dunn said. “I’m really excited. It’s a good environment, and I’m glad to be a part of this.”

Gardner-Edgerton head coach Jessee Owen was named this year’s Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award winner after leading the Trailblazers to their first-ever 6A state title.

