Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Alabama coach Nick Saban visits Liberty North for recruiting visit

Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh off an SEC Championship title and selection into the College Football Playoff, Alabama head coach Nick Saban visited Kansas City on Tuesday.

Liberty North’s football recruiting account on Twitter thanked the seven-time national championship-winning head coach for his visit.

The Liberty North football program is just days removed from winning a state championship of its own.

Liberty North four-star wide receiver Jayshawn Ross could be Saban’s target of interest. Ross holds an offer from the Crimson Tide, along with Kansas State, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and a host of other schools.

Saban and the Crimson Tide will be back in action on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl against the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards

Latest News

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots between Kansas City guard Anderson Kopp (11) and...
McCullar’s career-high helps No. 2 Kansas slog its way to 88-69 victory over Kansas City
Kansas State players celebrate after their overtime victory in an NCAA college basketball game...
Perry’s late step-back 3 gives K-State third straight OT win over Villanova
Soccer players at The Soccer Lot in Kansas City, shared their excitement for Copa America...
With Copa America coming to KC local socceer fans say it’s ‘surreal’
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) walks backs to the dugout after making a...
Royals land No. 6 pick in 2024 MLB Draft