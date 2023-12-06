Alabama coach Nick Saban visits Liberty North for recruiting visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh off an SEC Championship title and selection into the College Football Playoff, Alabama head coach Nick Saban visited Kansas City on Tuesday.

Liberty North’s football recruiting account on Twitter thanked the seven-time national championship-winning head coach for his visit.

The Liberty North football program is just days removed from winning a state championship of its own.

THANK YOU Coach Saban and @CoachHutzler from @AlabamaFTBL for coming by and visiting with the State Champion Eagles today! Come back anytime! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/lh7UYjTg8d — Liberty North Football Recruiting (@RecruitLNEagles) December 5, 2023

Liberty North four-star wide receiver Jayshawn Ross could be Saban’s target of interest. Ross holds an offer from the Crimson Tide, along with Kansas State, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and a host of other schools.

Saban and the Crimson Tide will be back in action on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl against the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.