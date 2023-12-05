Aging & Style
With crosses representing lives lost, KC may lose more than ever before

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is getting a clear picture of how violent Jackson County has become with the crosses that have been placed in the ground outside The Gathering Baptist Church on Nolan Avenue in Independence.

Mothers in Charge, along with Pastors from various churches in Kansas City are putting the victim’s names, their age and the date of their death on white crosses before December 21.

Latrice Murry is an outreach specialist with Mothers in Charge – the group helps console families grieving with the loss of a loved one. Many times they have begun that relationship at the crime scene.

“You’re hurting families, you’re not just hurting that person – you’re hurting a family, you’re destroying a family, because it has a ripple effect,” Murray said. “We’re still here to support them in their time of need, and this close to Christmas, they need all the support they can get.”

Murray lost her son to violence more than a decade ago.

Pastor Jonathan Slade helped nail the crosses into the ground. He’s with the Retreat Town Church, located on the campus of the Lenexa Baptist Church.

The first day of winter is Dec. 21, which is also the longest night of the year.

“It represents what it means to these families,” Slade said. “This is a very long time to them, it’s a very long and lonely time, and so what we try to do is come beside them, and let them know they’re not alone.”

The ceremony next year will be larger than this year, and hopefully, that isn’t because there has been an increase in Jackson County murders, but rather because of the addition of Kansas City, Kansas families that have experienced violence.

“It’s a deeper meaning, that we’re facing decay in our communities, and this is just one of those things that really show it,” Slade said. “If we don’t do something about it as a community… that’s the scary question, we don’t know where this will lead to.”

