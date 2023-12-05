With Copa America coming to KC local socceer fans say it’s ‘surreal’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Soccer fanatics get ready. Kansas City will host Copa America. The major tournament will be here for games next summer.

Two stadiums were chosen for two of the matches – GEHA Field at Arrowhead and Children’s Mercy Park.

KCTV5 visited a local indoor soccer complex, and many of the players said they are counting down the days until the Copa America comes to their city.

“It’s surreal, to be honest,” said Luis Reyes.

Reyes, a passionate soccer fan who has watched the tournament since he was a young boy, said he he can’t believe the major tournament is coming to the city he lives in.

“As a kid you kind of like watch it on TV and it feels like a dream to have it in your own backyard to have it not only at Children’s Mercy Park, but Arrowhead too,” he said.

Reyes plays indoor soccer at The Soccer Lot near Downtown Kansas City. There, many soccer players who come to the complex are very passionate about the beautiful game.

“It can make my day, or it can ruin it, so very passionate,” said Ivan Aguero.

Aguero said has been playing soccer since he can remember and thinks Copa America coming to KC will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience high-level soccer outside of MLS.

“I’m excited to see top-level players, Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Aguero. “This will help show what kind of talent could possibly come to the MLS, what possible skill level could be here.”

Many of the soccer players we spoke with said this announcement further proves why Kansas City claims the name of Soccer Capital of America.

“Not only are we having the World Cup, but we’re having other stuff like Copa America, were having other stuff like, soccer is just exploding here.”

With more eyes on soccer, they hope to see the sport continue its growth.

“I’m super excited for the people that never actually played the sport for people to go see it and hopefully go fall in love with the sport,” said Mario Alvarez.

The game at Children’s Mercy Park will be on July 25, while the U.S. Men’s National Team will play at Arrowhead on July 1.

