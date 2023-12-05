Aging & Style
Wayward kangaroo captured after days on the hop

Police in Canada capture an escaped kangaroo after it evaded handlers. (Source: CTV NETWORK/DURHAM POLICE/CNN)
By CTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DURHAM, Ontario (CTV Network) - Some Canadian police went beyond the call of duty over the weekend.

They managed to capture an kangaroo that escaped from a zoo north of Toronto.

“Obviously, we have previous knowledge of the kangaroo being in the area, in a rural property just outside of Oshawa,” said Sgt. Chris Boileau of Durham Police. “Our officers located the wayward marsupial. They were able to keep eyes on him for several hours until before 7 a.m. They were able to successfully apprehend the kangaroo.”

Durham Regional Police said officers managed to secure the kangaroo by grabbing its tail.

The kangaroo has been on the loose for more than three days.

Thursday night, it was one of two that was in the process of being transferred to a zoo in Quebec.

It was scheduled to spend the night at the Oshawa Zoo when it jumped over the handlers’ heads.

“We have a happy ending here. That individual’s back in human care, unharmed,” said Dolf DeJung with Toronto Zoo.

The kangaroo was sighted several times over the weekend but evaded volunteers and staff at the Oshawa zoo.

It was caught by officers not far from where it first escaped.

Copyright 2023 CTV News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

