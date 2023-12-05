Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big...
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year

Latest News

Expelled congressman George Santos hasn't wasted any time working to monetize his situation....
What's next for George Santos?
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Families expecting to have a fun Christmas experience this holiday season were instead let down.
Local reindeer farm steps in to save holiday spirit after SnowGlobe Express cancels event
Families expecting to have a fun Christmas experience this holiday season were instead let down.
Local reindeer farm steps in to save holiday spirit after SnowGlobe Express cancels event
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Prosecutors push back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena Trump documents in gun case