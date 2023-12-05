VIDEO: Kansas police captain makes full court trick shot

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A captain with the Olathe Police Department took time to show off his skills on the basketball court.

World Trick Shot Day is the first Tuesday in December. The Harlem Globetrotters created the day in November 2016 to allow people to tap into their inner creativity and fun.

That’s exactly what Captain Joel Yeldell did inside the gym at Olathe North High School.

He picked up a football, dropped back and threw the ball the length of the basketball court, right through the hoop. Nothin’ but net!

Yeldell is known to spend time on the basketball court. If his name sounds familiar, Yeldell played basketball at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. He’s even in the Northwest Missouri State Hall of Fame.

You can bet that Yeldell’s throw certainly made the Bearcats proud!

