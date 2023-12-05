Aging & Style
VIDEO: Kansas police captain makes full court trick shot

Olathe Police Department shared video of Capt. Joel Yeldell throwing a football the length of...
Olathe Police Department shared video of Capt. Joel Yeldell throwing a football the length of a basketball court and swishing the shot for National Trick Shot Day.(Heidi Schmidt | Olathe Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A captain with the Olathe Police Department took time to show off his skills on the basketball court.

World Trick Shot Day is the first Tuesday in December. The Harlem Globetrotters created the day in November 2016 to allow people to tap into their inner creativity and fun.

That’s exactly what Captain Joel Yeldell did inside the gym at Olathe North High School.

He picked up a football, dropped back and threw the ball the length of the basketball court, right through the hoop. Nothin’ but net!

Yeldell is known to spend time on the basketball court. If his name sounds familiar, Yeldell played basketball at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. He’s even in the Northwest Missouri State Hall of Fame.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

You can bet that Yeldell’s throw certainly made the Bearcats proud!

Senior serenade: Brookdale residents sing praises to nursing staff
Senior serenade: Brookdale residents sing praises to nursing staff
