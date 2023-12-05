Aging & Style
Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Missouri man in need of medication

Bert L. Torrey, 81, was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday at his home near NE 77th Street and...
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday at his home near NE 77th Street and Nebo Hills Road in rural Liberty, Mo.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the public with the hope of finding a missing man.

Bert L. Torrey, 81, was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday at his home near NE 77th Street and Nebo Hills Road in rural Liberty, Mo.

The sheriff’s office said Torrey has dementia and diabetes and is without his medication. Torrey was last seen in a black fur coat, blue overalls and brown work boots.

Torrey has gray, short hair with a full, short, gray beard. He also has glasses but does not wear them most of the time, the sheriff’s office stated.

He is said to be potentially driving a maroon 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan with Missouri license plate NA4-X4N.

Anyone with information on him or his vehicle has been asked to call 911 immediately.

