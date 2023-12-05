Aging & Style
Senior serenade: Brookdale residents sing praises to nursing staff

Residents at Brookdale Senior Living and Rehabilitation didn’t just say how thankful they were - they sang it.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - During the holiday season, many people take days off to spend time with family and friends, but for many first responders and caretakers, there are no days off.



Serenading the staff was set up by Lillian Trimble, who is also known for planning tailgates and parties. She said the simple gesture helps spread holiday cheer for people who care.

“There are people here who are compassionate, who are caring, who are loving,” Trimble said. “We see people here doing things that most people wouldn’t want to do, but here they give us that special care.”

Trimble said she plans on setting up other events during the holiday season.

Brookdale Communities offers several services, including assisted living, rehabilitation, and memory care.



