Schrader wins Burlsworth Trophy as nation’s top walk-on

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri running back Cody Schrader is the nation’s top walk-on.

Schrader was named the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday. The award is given to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

The former Truman State running back and Doak Walker Award finalist beat James Madison defensive end James Carpenter and Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops to win the award.

Schrader rushed for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He and the Tigers were selected to play No. 7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

