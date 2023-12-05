Royals land No. 6 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After tying a franchise record for losses in a season, the Kansas City Royals won’t even have a top-5 pick to show for it.

The Royals landed the No. 6 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft during the draft lottery Tuesday. That result came despite Kansas City finishing with a 56-106 record in 2023.

Kansas City entered the draft lottery tied with the best chance to wind up with the first overall pick. Along with the Royals, the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies each had an 18.5 percent chance to select first overall.

READ MORE: Kansas City Royals Rally and fan event returns in 2024

But despite a historically poor season, the Royals won’t even be the highest drafting team in the AL Central. Or second-highest.

The Chicago White Sox edged the Royals out for the sixth pick and the Cleveland Guardians walked away with the No. 1 overall selection.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.