Platte County Sheriff announces plans to retire

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen announced Monday that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Owen served 46 1/2 years in law enforcement with over 44 years in the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

“I have decided to retire at the end of my third term,” Owen said.

“Platte County is fortunate to have such a dedicated sheriff’s department, staff, and great citizens. I feel honored to have worked alongside the men and women of the Platte County Sheriff’s Department, the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office,” he continued. “Together, we have built a strong partnership, and I am proud of our work to ensure the safety of the citizens of Platte County. To all the citizens of Platte County I want to say thank you for trusting me to be your Sheriff and electing me to help keep our county safe.”

With Owen not running for reelection in the August 2024 election, Platte County Major Erik Holland has announced his intentions to fill the role.

“I am running as a Republican, but my position is strictly pro-public safety,” Holland said.

